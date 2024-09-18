Namma footpath-less bengaluru

BENGALURU: We hear “Brand Bengaluru” and “Bengaluru Development” commonly these days. But have you wondered what is the one thing conspicuous by its absence in the city? Footpaths! Bengaluru is essentially a city without footpaths. A city without footpaths or rampantly encroached wherever they exist in whatever form does not assure “safe living”. The quality of footpaths is the most valuable index indicating how much the government and its agencies care for their citizens.

Pedestrians, especially the elders, women and children, are constantly at a risk as they are forced to walk on the roads due to poor or absent footpaths. Women wearing ornaments become easy pickings for bike-borne chain-snatchers.

Elders, trying to take the safer albeit riskier route via footpaths, face the risk of tripping and falling, are vulnerable to fractures and resulting complications, if not worse.

And for children who are the most at risk due to lack of safe footpaths the probable tragic outcomes can be unimaginable. Are we incapable of designing safe footpaths? TNIE highlights the issue through a five-part series.