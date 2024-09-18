One rail coach capsizes, another catches fire during mock drill at Nelamangala station near Bengaluru

BENGALURU: 15 train passengers were rescued from a derailed coach that caught fire later, and another capsized coach at Nelamangala railway station, 29 kms from Bengaluru, on Wednesday. The accident was a part of the annual mock drill, carried out by the Railway division to prepare employees and other staff for disaster management.

The drill took place between 10.08 am and 12.30 pm in the yard area, with 200 railway employees, local police, National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Fire and Health department staff taking part in the exercise.

Umesh Naik, Assistant Commercial Manager, told TNIE that the drill involved an accident to a Train numbered 06207 moving from KSR Bengaluru towards Nelamangala.

“One coach derails while the other coach coupled with it capsizes. The derailment occurred at 10.08 am. The siren used to alert in case of accidents alerted us immediately. The Accident Relief Train (ART) reached the spot from KSR Bengaluru City station by 10.20 am and then sprung into action,” he said.

A crane weighing 140 tonnes was rushed to the spot to facilitate the operation, he added.