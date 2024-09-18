SDPI leader booked for provocative speech

KOPPAL: Karatagi Police Station in Koppal registered an FIR against an SDPI leader who is facing charges of making a provocative speech in Karatagi, in which he allegedly said that the Muslim community will kill others if anybody interferes in the Waqf issue. The FIR has been registered against three people, including SDPI district secretary Imran.

A protest was staged by Muslims in Karatagi town on September 13 against the Waqf Bill 2024 amendment which the Central government had tabled in the Parliament. SDPI district secretary Imran, allegedly said, “Even if the descendants of Savarkar’s family come, they will not touch the property of Muslims.

The Muslim community will be there to finish the generations from which they come”. He also said that he would like to give this message to the BJP and the RSS.

The other two accused, besides Imran, are Ajmeer Singhal and Dahud. Local BJP members, led by Karatagi BJP president Manjunath Maski, filed a complaint and demanded action against the accused.