Karnataka: Bypoll to MLC seat vacated by BJP leader Poojary set for 21st October

MANGALURU: The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Thursday the bye-election to the Karnataka Legislative Council from the Dakshina Kannada Local Authorities Constituency.

The seat fell vacant after BJP leader Kota Srinivas Poojary was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency.

The notification for the bye-election will be issued on 26th September, with the filing of nominations starting on the same day. The last date for filing nominations is 3rd October, and the scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on 4th October.

Candidates will have until 7th October to withdraw their nominations. The polling is scheduled for 21st October, between 8 am and 4 pm, with votes being counted on 24th October. The election process will conclude on 28th October.

The model code of conduct (MCC) came into effect on Thursday, immediately following the announcement of the bye-election. As a result, ministers and elected representatives are barred from announcing any policy decisions, laying foundation stones, or inaugurating any programmes in the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.