PM Modi won’t complete his full term: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not complete his five-year tenure as the PM as Nitish Kumar of JDU and Chandrababu Naidu of TDP would not stay with the Union Government for long. “I am saying this based on political developments in the government and information we have. He (the PM) is surviving with the support of JDU and (TDP) Chandrababu Naidu. They can withdraw support anytime,” the CM told media persons in Bengaluru. He further said there was a setback for the BJP in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

“There was a setback for Congress also, but it reached 100 (seats in Lok Sabha). We will form the government (at the Centre). Modi will not complete his full five-year term,” Siddaramaiah added.

The CM strongly condemned the threats made against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and demanded that criminal cases should be booked against the leaders who are issuing threats. “BJP leaders are not able to digest his popularity. They are making false allegations against Rahul and issuing life threats to him. They are doing it to bring down his popularity. Rahul Gandhi will not cow down to such allegations and threats,” he said.

Siddaramaiah said that a BJP leader has threatened Rahul by saying that what happened to his grandmother Indira Gandhi will happen to him and also called him a terrorist. There is a conspiracy by BJP to intimidate and provoke their workers through these threats, he said. He demanded that a criminal case be filed against Shiv Sena Shinde faction MLA Sanjay Gaikwad and he be arrested.

Siddaramaiah said that the BJP or the government has not taken any action against Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Raghuraj Singh who called Rahul “the country’s number one terrorist”. Rahul is not someone who will be frightened, as he comes from a family that has made great sacrifices for the nation, the CM said.

On the arrest of BJP MLA Munirathna for allegedly threatening a contractor, the CM said there is a demand for a Special Investigation Team to investigate the case. Legal action has already been taken against Munirathna, and the police have investigated and presented him in court, which has sent him to jail, the Chief Minister further added.