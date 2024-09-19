Karnataka

Rape case filed against the BJP MLA Munirathna, third FIR against him in one week

The former minister is currently in judicial custody at Parapana Agrahara Central Prison in connection with threating a corporator and allegations of caste abuse.
RR Nagar MLA Munirathna(Photo | Express)
Rakshith Gowda
BENGALURU: A 40-year-old woman filed an an alleged rape and sexual harrasment complaint against the former minister and BJP MLA Munirathna of Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituency at the Kaggalipura police station in Ramanagara district on Thursday.

The former minister is currently in judicial custody at Parapana Agrahara Central Prison in connection with threating a corporator and allegations of caste abuse. This is the third FIR against MLA Munirathna in a week.

The complaint was filed by a social worker, accusing the MLA along with Vijaya Kumar, Sudhakara, Kiran Kumar, Lohith Gowda, Manjunath, and Loki for allegedly recording videos to honey trap and blackmail her over several years.

The FIR states that the alleged incident took place at a private resort within the jurisdiction of the Kaggalipura Police Station in 2020.The case has been registered under IPC Sections 354A, 354C, 376, 506, 504, 120(B), 149, 384, 406, and 308.

Earlier, two FIRs have been registered against him at Vyalikaval police station on charges of criminal intimidation, corruption, and casteist slurs.

