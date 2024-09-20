CM Siddaramaiah urges to hoist flags at home on Karnataka Sambrama

BENGALURU: With the valedictory of Karnataka Sambrama — celebrations to mark the golden jubilee of renaming Mysore state as Karnataka — falling on November 1, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged people to hoist the Kannada flag at their homes as it is a “people’s festival.” This year, the government will confer Kannada Rajyotsava awards on 69 dignitaries.

The decisions were taken at a preparatory meeting convened by the CM on Thursday. He said to apply for the Rajyotsava award, one can apply online on or before September 30.

The Karnataka Suvarna Sambhrama events are being held across the state. The Kannada Ratha (chariot) that started from Hampi has travelled across 28 districts so far and will end at Siddapur in Uttara Kannada district.

The CM said a statue of former CM Devaraj Urs will be installed at the new DC office building premises in Mysuru, while at Ballari, a Ramzan Saab memorial will be built. Also, a 25-foot-tall bronze statue of Goddess Bhuvaneshwari will be installed on the premises of Vidhana Soudha, which will be inaugurated on November 1. This time, 50 books on 50 women achievers will be printed by the Karnataka Sahitya Academy.