Karnataka governor seeks report from govt on fresh allegations against CM

BENGALURU: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has sought a detailed report from Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh on a petition accusing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of instructing Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to take up Rs 387 crore works in Varuna—his assembly constituency—allegedly in violation of the Karnataka Urban Development Authority Act.

In his letter, the Governor has mentioned that a person named PS Nataraj from Mysuru has submitted a detailed representation on August 27 where he has informed that MUDA has undertaken works worth Rs 387 crore in violation of Section 15 and 25 of the Karnataka Urban Development Authority Act-1987 on the oral instructions of the CM in his constituency Varuna and also in Srirangapatna Constituency.

The governor also said that the petitioner has also alleged that despite the non-availability of funds in MUDA, a decision was taken on the oral instructions of Siddaramaiah. Further, Nataraj alleged that by doing this, the authority misused its power and requested a CBI investigation.

“Since the allegation is serious in nature, it is directed to look into the matter and submit the detailed report along with documents at the earliest,” the governor told the chief secretary.

This development comes close on the heels of the Karnataka High Court completing its hearing on the CM’s petition challenging the legality of the Governor’s approval for an investigation against him in the MUDA site allotment case and reserving its orders. On August 19, Siddaramaiah moved the HC challenging the legality of the governor’s order.

While the BJP is demanding Siddaramaiah’s resignation, he and the Congress call the entire episode politically motivated.