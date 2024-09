BENGALURU: A 40-year-old woman has filed a rape case against BJP MLA Munirathna. In her complaint with the Kaggalipura police of Ramanagara district on Wednesday, the woman has also alleged that the MLA was using women infected with HIV to honey-trap his rivals.

The police recorded her statement before a magistrate, under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) and also conducted the mahazar, on Thursday.

This is the third FIR against the BJP MLA from Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly constituency in a week. He was earlier booked for allegedly threatening a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) contractor and making insulting remarks against people belonging to the Scheduled Castes. He was arrested in connection with the atrocities case on Saturday, in which he got bail on Thursday.

The rape case was filed by a social worker, accusing the MLA, along with his associates Vijaya Kumar, Sudhakara, Kiran Kumar, Lohith Gowda, Manjunath, and Loki, of sexual assault, blackmail and harassment. The woman, a resident of Muthyala Nagar, has accused the MLA of repeatedly raping and threatening her.