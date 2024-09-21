Hampana to open Dasara festival

MYSURU: The Karnataka Government has invited a well-known writer, scholar and researcher Hampa Nagarajaiah to inaugurate the Dasara festivities.

CM Siddaramaiah announced that the Dasara High Powered Committee decided to invite literary personalities continuing that the Congress government has given prominence to those in the literary field to kick start Naada Habba.

He said District-in-charge Minister H C Mahadevappa and others will officially invite Hampa Nagarajaiah.

Hamapa Nagarahiah, known after the pen name Hampana, and a scholar in Kannada and Jainism is a native of Hampasandra in Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkabalapur district. After his schooling in Gouribidanur and Madugiri studied in Maharaja’s College and Bangalore University. Married to literary personality Kamala Hampana, he served as a Lecturer in Government College and Professor at Shivamoga and Bangalore University. He is also a recipient of the prestigious Jewels of Jain World Award.