Justice V Srishananda expresses regrets over 'Pakistan' remark

BENGALURU: Justice V Srishananda in an open court statement on Saturday said that his observations were unintentional but expressed his regrets if they hurt any individual, any section of the society or community.

His regrets came a day after the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of his controversial 'Pakistan' and 'undergarments' comments and sought a report from the Registrar General of the Karnataka High Court.

During the hearing on Saturday afternoon, Justice Srishananda said that a few observations made during judicial proceedings were reported out of context on social media platforms.

"The observations were unintentional and not to hurt any individual or any section of the society or community. I express my sincere regrets", he said.

About an observation of 'undergarment' made before a woman advocate during the court proceedings which has become a part of the controversy, Justice Srishananda said that if she was in the court, he would have clarified that it was not to her but to her client.

Then, Advocates' Association of Bengaluru (AAB), president Vivek Subbareddy, who was present in the court along with his other office bearers, told Justice Srishananda that your judgments are excellent but your lordship's side 'kathas' and upakathas' during the hearing is affecting lawyers when it is live streamed, even though the side stories are interesting to listen. Justice Shrishananda replied that he would stop them.

The office bearers of AAB then pleaded that YouTubers posting clips of live streaming with wrong and misleading headlines and taglines are affecting lawyers. Therefore, the Registrar General and Registrar-Judicial will have to control such YouTubers, the office bearers requested in the open court.