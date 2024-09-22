BBMP to implant microchips to 300 stray dogs in two Bengaluru localities

BENGALURU: Suralkar Vikas Kishore, Special Commissioner of the Health and Animal Husbandry Department, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), announced the initiation of a microchip implantation project for stray dogs in Mathikere and Malleswaram (Western zone of BBMP).

This microchip technology allows the permanent storage of data such as the dog’s territory, date of vaccination, date of neutering surgery and other factors. Several local organisations have already adopted this technology for stray dogs, with the BBMP awarding a tender to BIZ ORBIT to implement this project practically.

“A microchip is a grain-sized device, that will be installed in 300 stray dogs each in Mathikere and Malleswaram. It is a permanent method of identification of the dogs. After a 14-day observation period, the outcomes of the pilot project will be assessed before expanding the initiative across the entire Palike,” said Kishore and likened the microchip to an Aadhaar number for stray dogs. It is administered via injections and poses no side effects. Besides, it will also serve as a lifelong identifier and will be a unique number used worldwide.

This initiative of the Palike aims to accurately document the status of stray dogs and avoid overlapping processes like vaccination and others. “Currently, vaccinated stray dogs are identified using a colour in the corporation’s jurisdiction, which can fade within a week, leading to potential re-vaccination. The implementation of this technology can eliminate this shortcoming and provide accurate information on vaccinations in dogs,” said a senior official from the BBMP Animal Husbandry Department.

Besides, the corporation intends to launch an integrated vaccination programme for stray dogs in the coming days.