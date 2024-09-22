BJP hit by internal rumblings could blunt it's fight against Karnataka govt

BENGALURU: In Karnataka, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in a strange quagmire. As an opposition party, it has put the government on the mat over several issues. At the same time, it is confronted with many challenges that threaten to take away the momentum from its campaign against CM Siddaramaiah’s administration.
The BJP is hit by internal rumblings. What is surprising is that despite the RSS’ intervention, the party state unit struggles to maintain cohesiveness. If former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi’s recent tirade against BJP state president BY Vijayendra is anything to go by, ensuring unity among its leaders appears to be its biggest challenge.
Jarkiholi termed Vijayendra “a junior” in the party and refused to accept his leadership. The BJP leader from Belagavi suggested that the party should be led by a group of leaders — collective leadership. Jarkiholi was a minister in the Siddaramaiah government from 2016-18. He was among the 17 Congress and JDS MLAs who switched over to the BJP in 2019 to help BS Yediyurappa form the government. His brother Satish Jarkiholi is an influential minister in the Siddaramaiah government.
Ramesh’s remarks are not one-off statements by BJP leaders. Many others, including senior leader Basangouda Patil Yatnal, had expressed displeasure over the state leadership. A meeting of ‘like-minded’ leaders was held at a private resort in Belagavi a few weeks ago.
One of the major issues raised by some BJP leaders is that loyal workers are sidelined, and to win elections, the party is drifting away from its core ideology. Some leaders even blame former CM BS Yediyurappa for it. The party’s central leadership may look at those issues. But in a national party, can a state leader take the final call on any crucial issue without the consent of the central leadership?
A section of BJP leaders believes that the remarks against the state leadership will not impact the party and its ability to function as an effective opposition, and small differences within the party will be resolved. It is felt that the leadership should look at the latest developments as a warning bell.
If unaddressed, internal rumblings within the BJP could slow down its campaign against the state government, damage its image, and affect its ongoing membership drive. It could even impact its prospects in the bypolls to the assembly segments as well the local bodies elections, which will be crucial to strengthening the party at the grassroots level. Given the complexities, it is not an easy task to fix all the issues within the party.
What makes BJP’s task more difficult is Congress’ aggressive strategy to take control of the narrative despite its government facing many serious charges.
Congress leaders, including ministers, continue to dig into old cases to counter allegations against the Chief Minister as the High Court verdict in the MUDA case is expected soon. Siddaramaiah has challenged Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s move granting sanction to prosecute him in the MUDA case in which 14 sites were allotted to his wife in Mysuru. Once the verdict is out, the focus will again shift to the charges against the CM, resulting in another round of showdown between Congress and BJP/JDS combine.
Meanwhile, BJP MLA Munirathna’s arrest on charges of rape and his alleged casteist remarks against Scheduled Castes and Vokkaligas have caused major embarrassment for the BJP.
Also, the party’s meek response to the registration of an FIR against the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka over his social media post about violence in Nagamangala in Mandya did not go unnoticed within the party. Let the law take its course in the case, but as a political party, the BJP could have effectively driven home its message against police action against the LoP.
In the last few days, incidents of stone throwing and violence during the Ganesha processions were reported from many places in the state. It is a serious concern. Such incidents should not be looked at from the prism of party politics. If unaddressed, they could damage the very fabric of our society.
As for BJP’s internal issues, analysts who have seen the party’s growth in the state feel the current developments in the state are not in tune with its work culture. Its central leadership may look at them after the assembly polls in other states.
For now, it looks as though the opposition is suddenly pushed on the defensive. But, the question is, can the state unit overcome its shortcomings to match Congress’s firepower to take control of the narrative, and more importantly, continue to do its work as a responsible opposition more effectively?