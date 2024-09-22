BJP hit by internal rumblings could blunt it's fight against Karnataka govt

What makes BJP’s task more difficult is Congress’ aggressive strategy to take control of the narrative despite its government facing many serious charges.

Congress leaders, including ministers, continue to dig into old cases to counter allegations against the Chief Minister as the High Court verdict in the MUDA case is expected soon. Siddaramaiah has challenged Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s move granting sanction to prosecute him in the MUDA case in which 14 sites were allotted to his wife in Mysuru. Once the verdict is out, the focus will again shift to the charges against the CM, resulting in another round of showdown between Congress and BJP/JDS combine.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Munirathna’s arrest on charges of rape and his alleged casteist remarks against Scheduled Castes and Vokkaligas have caused major embarrassment for the BJP.

Also, the party’s meek response to the registration of an FIR against the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka over his social media post about violence in Nagamangala in Mandya did not go unnoticed within the party. Let the law take its course in the case, but as a political party, the BJP could have effectively driven home its message against police action against the LoP.

In the last few days, incidents of stone throwing and violence during the Ganesha processions were reported from many places in the state. It is a serious concern. Such incidents should not be looked at from the prism of party politics. If unaddressed, they could damage the very fabric of our society.

As for BJP’s internal issues, analysts who have seen the party’s growth in the state feel the current developments in the state are not in tune with its work culture. Its central leadership may look at them after the assembly polls in other states.

For now, it looks as though the opposition is suddenly pushed on the defensive. But, the question is, can the state unit overcome its shortcomings to match Congress’s firepower to take control of the narrative, and more importantly, continue to do its work as a responsible opposition more effectively?