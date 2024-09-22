Centre for Public Policy at Ashoka university in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Ashoka University on Saturday announced the establishment of the Isaac Centre for Public Policy (ICPP). The Centre will introduce public policy programmes and commission advanced interdisciplinary research, contributing towards accelerated, inclusive and sustainable growth that will enable India to become a $10 trillion economy by 2035.

It has been established through a grant from the Ajit Isaac Foundation (AIF), a philanthropic organisation created by the Founder & Chairman of Quess Corp Ltd. The Centre will work and collaborate with leading public, private and non-profit sector stakeholders to identify research gaps linked with policy making and implementation.

Leveraging experience of leading experts from within and beyond the university, it will engage with policy on an ongoing basis. The Centre will offer major undergraduate-level programmes in Economics and Public Policy.

It will also introduce graduate and executive-level programmes, where the latter will include professionals from both the public and private sectors. ICPP will focus its initial research efforts on Agriculture and Rural Economy, Employment and Labour, Indian Regulators and Public Finance.