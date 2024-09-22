Karnataka BJP files complaint against Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on minorities in U.S.

Rahul, while interacting with students and faculty at Georgetown University earlier this month, had said that the Congress will think of scrapping reservations when India becomes a “fair place”. He had also said that India is not a “fair place” as the Dalits, OBCs and Adivasis are still not getting participation in the system and reiterated the need to conduct a caste census.

The complaint to the High Grounds police was submitted by BJP SC Morcha state vice-president HV Manjunatha. Former Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao and BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar were part of the delegation.

Meanwhile, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said that the BJP leaders have filed complaints against Rahul for speaking against the country during his US visit. He said that they have filed complaints at High Grounds Police station in Bengaluru and other stations in Vijaypura, Bagalkot, and Belagavi.

The BJP leader urged the police to immediately register an FIR and take appropriate action against Rahul for speaking against the country and insulting communities.

Narayanaswamy said Rahul has not learned any lessons from his grandmother Indira Gandhi who had refused to speak against the country during her visit abroad when a journalist had asked about her experience in prison during 1977-78. “We have given complaints against him in Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Belagavi, and other places. Without giving any excuses, the police must register FIR and take action,” he added. He said the law and order situation in Karnataka has deteriorated and those responsible for protecting the Constitution are insulting it.

Narayanaswamy said that the State Government is busy covering up corruption charges against it and development works have come to a standstill.