'We have decided to carry weapons to celebrate Hindu festivals without fear': Sri Rama Sene

He further demanded resignation of Home Minister G Parameshwara and said, "State government is behind them and the home minister is irresponsible and unfit to be a home hominster who terms Nagamangala incident as accidental. Those miscreants prepared petrol bombs and created unrest during the procession. Is it accidental Mr Home Minister"

He said such statements are encouraging Muslim goons to indulge in such activities; "the accused are influenced by PFI. Read the FIR and three accused are linked to PFI. They had stayed in Nagamangala four days before the incident."

He also criticised the home minister for making a childish statement regarding the incident. Kulkarni called for the immediate resignation of the 'unfit' home minister.

"I demand from the chief minister that people will live in fear if he keeps such a home minister in the state and he has to remove him from the post," he said.

Kulkarni said, "I warn Muslim goons. Only you can't pelt stones or weigh talvars (swords). Hindu society also knows and during the Ganapathi processions from next year, wherever necessary, if any organisers request us, Sri Rama Sene will give protection to the processions and 50 youth from Sri Rama Sene will carry talvars to give protection."

"Due to these unfit politicians, Hindu society has no protection to celebrate any festival freely and it is confirmed during this year's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. We have decided to carry weapons to celebrate the festivals without fear in the upcoming days," he added.

Reacting to the issue related to Tirupathi Laddu, Kulkarni said, "It is a betrayal of the devotees. Hindu society is in shock and whoever follows humanity cannot accept this. There should be a thorough probe and all Hindu organisations have decided to gherao Jagan's house soon. Sentiments of crores of Hindus are hurt and there should be a laboratory to check prasadam randomly."