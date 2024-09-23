Karnataka

Shirur landslide: Engine, bike recovered from Gangavalli river

Rescue personnel recover vehicle parts from Gangavalli river in Shirur
Express News Service
SHIRUR(UTTARA KANNADA): On day 3 of the third phase of search and rescue operations to trace three missing persons, the team found a two-wheeler and an engine of a heavy vehicle that were buried in Gangavalli river in Shirur.

Among the missing persons is truck driver Arjun from Kerala, who went missing along with his vehicle after the landslide struck Shirur.

The engine was lifted with the help of a crane. However, it needs to be assessed whether it belongs to the truck or a gas tanker.

The rescue team also retrieved some timber pieces that were buried in the river. The two-wheeler that was found in the river is said to be of Jaganath, who is among the three missing persons.

