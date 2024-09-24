Will consult legal experts to find out if such probe is allowed under law: CM Siddaramaiah on HC verdict

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said he will not hesitate to face an investigation in a site allotment case, but added that he would consult legal experts to find out whether such a probe is allowed under law.

Reacting to the High Court order dismissing his petition challenging Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's order for investigation against him in a site allotment case, Siddaramaiah said truth will prevail.

"I will not hesitate from facing investigation. I will consult experts whether such a probe is allowed under law or not," the Chief Minister said.

Stating that he believed in law and the Constitution, he said, "Truth will finally win in this fight."

Blaming the BJP-led NDA and its ally JD(S) for "creating trouble for him", Siddaramaiah said,"Our judicial struggle against this 'revenge politics' of BJP and the JD(S) will continue. I have faith in the judiciary."

The High Court verdict came as a setback to the Chief Minister who had challenged the approval given by the Governor for an investigation against him in the alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in a prime locality.