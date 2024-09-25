CM Siddaramaiah inaugurates Yelahanka power plant

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday set a short-term target for the energy department to increase power generation from the existing 34,000 MW by adding 10,000 MW from various sources, including the Sharavathi pumped storage project (2,000M W), waste-to-energy plant (12 MW) and solar units.

Speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of the 370 MW combined cycle power plant in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah directed officials to work towards making the state power independent. He also pointed out that apart from meeting its own demand, the state had sold Rs 1,500 crore worth of power to the central grid in the last few months.

Appreciating the energy department for the commissioning of the Yelahanka power plant, he announced a Rs 5,000 bonus for all staffers. “The Karnataka government has set a target to increase the installed power capacity from 32,000 MW to 60,000 MW over the next seven years. This significant expansion is crucial to meet the state’s growing energy demands and support industrial growth. By achieving this target, Karnataka aims to enhance energy security, attract more investments and foster economic development,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said work on starting the 440 MW Mekedatu project will start soon. The government is also working on a CNG-based power generation unit. He added that the government was also thinking of how German technology can be used in implementing the Sharavathi pumped storage project.

Energy Minister K J George the Supreme Court had ordered that noise decibels from power plants should be within permissible limits. “I promise that this will be met. After six months, a team will visit the plant (Yelahanka) too.”