Stop sharing live stream videos of courts, says Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court restrained YouTube, Facebook, Twitter Communication India and a few other digital media platforms from sharing the live stream of court proceedings with immediate effect. The digital media platforms are Kahale News, Fans Troll, Pratidhvani, Avaniyana and Ravindra Joshi Creations.

The court also directed all of them to delete all the live stream videos uploaded on their respective platforms with immediate effect which are posted in violation of Rule 10 of the Karnataka Rules on Live Streaming and Recording of Court Proceedings, 2021.

Justice Hemant Chandangoudar passed the interim order on Tuesday on a petition filed by the Advocates’ Association of Bengaluru. The court issued notices to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the state government, the Registrar General of the High Court and the DG&IGP.

The court issued emergent notices to digital media houses. The petition stated that a new trend of misusing live streamed court proceedings has become rampant for commercial and entertainment purposes. This is not only misleading the public as small snippets of court proceedings would give partial information. With this, the public forms a wrong opinion about the judiciary. Viewers make contemptuous comments against judges and also post remarks degrading advocates, it added.

Those videos are falsely projected by miscreants for personal and political gain, it said, adding that the act of a few video makers is not only tarnishing the reputation of the advocates but also hampering the trust and faith reposed by the public on the judiciary, it said.