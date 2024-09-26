BJP in Karnataka stages protest demanding CM Siddaramaiah's resignation

BENGALURU: Opposition BJP in Karnataka on Thursday staged a protest demanding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation following a Special Court here ordering a Lokayukta police probe against him in a site allotment case.

The protest led by Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly R Ashoka and Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the state legislature and secretariat here, was joined by several party lawmakers and leaders.

They protested, holding placards and shouting slogans demanding Siddaramaiah's resignation.

A Special Court here on Wednesday ordered a Lokayukta police probe against Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case, setting the stage for filing of an FIR against him.

The order of the Special Court Judge, Santhosh Gajanan Bhat, came a day after the High Court upheld the sanction granted by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to conduct an investigation against Siddaramaiah on the allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife B M Parvathi by MUDA.

The Special Court exclusively to deal with criminal cases related to former and elected MPs/MLAs issued the order directing the Lokayukta police in Mysuru to initiate an investigation on the complaint filed by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna.

Soon after the Special Court order on Wednesday, BJP leaders demanded for CM's resignation and that the investigation be handed over to the independent agency CBI, for a free and impartial probe.

Siddaramaiah on Tuesday after the HC order had made it clear that he is not going to resign. On Wednesday after the Special Court verdict, the CM had said that he was ready to face an investigation.