Karnataka government decides to withdraw general consent to CBI to probe cases in State

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Thursday decided to withdraw general consent given to CBI to investigate cases in the State.

"The notification granting general consent for CBI to probe criminal cases in Karnataka state, under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, has been withdrawn," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said after a meeting of the Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

According to section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) needs consent from the respective state governments to conduct investigations in their jurisdiction.

Speaking to reporters here, he said: "It has been done because it is clear that the CBI or the central government while using their instrumentalities are not using them judiciously. So, case-by-case we will verify and give (consent for CBI probe), general consent has been withdrawn."