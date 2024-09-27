Karnataka withdraws general consent for CBI probe in all cases

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday withdrew the general consent allowing the CBI to probe cases in the state, citing bias in favour of the Centre to target leaders from certain parties. This move comes amid shrill demands from various quarters, including the BJP, for the CBI to probe the allegedly illegal Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites allotment case against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family.

This decision by the state cabinet makes Karnataka the latest state to join the list of non-BJP-ruled states — including West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu — to withdraw the general consent to the CBI.

It also comes two days after the Karnataka High Court gave its nod to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s approval to conduct an investigation into the case after complaints were received by him seeking a probe, and a day after the Special Court to try cases against sitting and former MPs/MLAs ordered the Lokayukta police to investigate the allegations against Siddaramaiah and his family members about the alleged illegal allotment of the sites to the CM’s wife Parvathy BM by MUDA and submit a report to the court within three months.

Law Minister HK Patil told reporters after the cabinet meeting on Thursday that they decided to withdraw the general consent for CBI investigations in the state, as there were concerns of the bureau misusing it and not using its powers judiciously. “The notification granting general consent for the CBI to probe criminal cases in Karnataka, under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, has been withdrawn,” Patil said.