Kuthlur village in Karnataka wins national award for adventure tourism

MANGALURU: Kuthlur village in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district has shed its 'Maoist tag' and has become the only village in Karnataka to win a national award in a competition organised by the Ministry of Tourism.

The Ministry of Tourism launched the 'Best Tourism Village Competition' last year to deepen the sense of competitiveness and pride among India's villages and the best five Rural Tourism Villages will be recognised under each category.

The competition is held in three stages -- district, state and national levels. Harish Dakaiah, a software engineer from Kuthlur, works in Bengaluru and participated in the contest along with his friends from the same village Sandeep Poojary, who works in Qatar and Shivaraj.

They participated in the adventure tourism category and there were around 40 questions related to various adventure opportunities, security system in place for the safety of visitors etc on the tourism website where they had to upload all the documents, including photos, and details on the tourism spots, he said. Later on at the national-level evaluation, they had to submit a video.