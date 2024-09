BJP MLC CT Ravi alleged that CM Siddaramaiah is not a clean politi-cian ashe claims himself to be as 65 cases are registered against him. Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha on Friday, Ravi said, “Sidda-ramaiah had defanged Lokayukta by forming the Anti- Corruption Bureau to ensure that truth in the cases filed against him would not come to light.

By forming the ACB, he got himself a clean chit in 15 cases and there was no investigation in 50 cases.” “If you are honest, why are you afraid of a CBI probe? Your stand shows that you and your government are corrupt,” he alleged. Ravi termed the govern-ment’s decision to respond to the communication from Raj Bhavan only after getting approval in the cabinet as ridiculous.

He urged the CM to dismiss minister Zameer Ahmed Khan from the cabinet for terming the HC verdict a political verdict. Former DyCM Dr CN Ashwat Narayan said the State Government does not trust the Chief Secre-tary and state police chief appointed by the same government.

The officers cannot even respond to communication from the Raj Bhavan without bringing it to the notice of the cabinet, he said.