Mallikarjun Kharge says Congress will have to move on with or without Siddaramaiah

He said MUDA is too small an issue compared to the BJP government at the Centre writing off Rs 16 lakh crore debts of a few industrialists. “Crores of rupees are being swindled by industrialists, but you (BJP) are fighting over a small issue. Neither the chargesheet has been filed against Siddaramaiah, nor has he been convicted,” he said.

Asked if the party high command continues to stand with Siddaramaiah even if the FIR is filed against him, Kharge hit back, saying it is a hypothetical question. He clarified that the party will continue to stand by its beleaguered leader not as an individual but as he belongs to the party. “We are standing with him and will support him as he represents the party, not as the individual,” he clarified.

On Prime Minister Modi’s allegation that the Congress government in Karnataka has diverted the grants meant for Dalits, Kharge shot back saying he will reply to Modi only at the Haryana Assembly poll ground.