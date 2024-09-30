Darshan fans slash friend’s neck, escape

BENGALURU: Two youth, who are said to be fans of jailed actor Darshan, slashed their friend’s neck with a blade, after the latter objected to them shouting “D Boss” repeatedly, while he was sleeping. The incident took place in Sullikere in Kumbalgodu police station limits, on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Venkatesh Swamy (26). The accused Mahadev and Kiran are absconding. The trio, who are construction workers, are friends. Hailing from Ramanagara, they live in a temporary shed at a construction site in Sullikere.

On Thursday night, Mahadev and Kiran were drunk, as Swamy slept. The duo began shouting “D Boss” in reference to Darshan. Disturbed, Swamy hit them and told them to be quiet, but in vain.

Swamy attempted to advise them, asking them whether the actor was taking care of their needs, but to no avail. When Swamy tried to hit them again, Kiran slashed his neck with a blade, before the accused duo fled. Swamy was rushed to hospital for treatment. Police are looking for the suspects.