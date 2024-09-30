EXPRESS DIALOGUES |‘Fear of police fading.. force used as tool by political masters’ says former Karnataka DGP ST Ramesh

Crimes are increasing, but the fear of police is coming down. New sections in the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita could have addressed multiple issues, like bringing in police reforms, but the opinions of stakeholders were not included, said ST Ramesh, former Director General & Inspector General of Police, Karnataka. In conversation with TNIE, he said the administration, government and DGs should endorse registering of more cases to know the true picture of society. More cases do not reflect law and order failure, he said.

Excerpts...

What do you have to say about the nature of crimes against women? Is it about the safety of women or more sensitisation, or lack of fear of the law and the role of police to solve it?

A We all talk of gender-sensitization, but who do we sensitize? Everybody needs sensitization. All categories of people commit crimes against women boyfriends and parents. The Vyalikaval (Mahalakshmi) murder case is a new form of crime after the Delhi incident, where the woman’s body was dismembered. Are we ready to sensitise all sections of human beings? The Nirbhaya case was committed by boys who were drivers, cleaners, people from broken homes. The theory of criminology says that a criminal is the first victim of a crime. Initially, we have to address sections like slum-dwellers, those who are deprived of schooling and people who do not have proper upbringing. Some modules have to be prepared that suit their background. Fear of police is lessening. These are issues an individual cannot answer.

Why is fear of police becoming less?

There was colonial police in 1947. Then, police could do anything and get away with it, so there was fear. It was not the right kind of policing. There is no difference between policing then and now. It has the same laws, same manuals and same procedures. The colonial hangover continued after 1947. Police should be able to command people’s respect. Emergency was a watershed, and many wrongs of the police were exposed. Over a period of time, there is a lot of police bashing, no respect for the authority. Overall, police have become weak. It was being used as a tool by political masters, irrespective of political parties, and is becoming weaker. Nobody is interested in police reforms that benefit citizens.