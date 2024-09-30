EXPRESS DIALOGUES |‘Fear of police fading.. force used as tool by political masters’ says former Karnataka DGP ST Ramesh

Crimes are increasing, but the fear of police is coming down. New sections in the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita could have addressed multiple issues, like bringing in police reforms, but the opinions of stakeholders were not included, said ST Ramesh, former Director General & Inspector General of Police, Karnataka. In conversation with TNIE, he said the administration, government and DGs should endorse registering of more cases to know the true picture of society. More cases do not reflect law and order failure, he said.
Excerpts...
What do you have to say about the nature of crimes against women? Is it about the safety of women or more sensitisation, or lack of fear of the law and the role of police to solve it?
A We all talk of gender-sensitization, but who do we sensitize? Everybody needs sensitization. All categories of people commit crimes against women boyfriends and parents. The Vyalikaval (Mahalakshmi) murder case is a new form of crime after the Delhi incident, where the woman’s body was dismembered. Are we ready to sensitise all sections of human beings? The Nirbhaya case was committed by boys who were drivers, cleaners, people from broken homes. The theory of criminology says that a criminal is the first victim of a crime. Initially, we have to address sections like slum-dwellers, those who are deprived of schooling and people who do not have proper upbringing. Some modules have to be prepared that suit their background. Fear of police is lessening. These are issues an individual cannot answer.
Why is fear of police becoming less?
There was colonial police in 1947. Then, police could do anything and get away with it, so there was fear. It was not the right kind of policing. There is no difference between policing then and now. It has the same laws, same manuals and same procedures. The colonial hangover continued after 1947. Police should be able to command people’s respect. Emergency was a watershed, and many wrongs of the police were exposed. Over a period of time, there is a lot of police bashing, no respect for the authority. Overall, police have become weak. It was being used as a tool by political masters, irrespective of political parties, and is becoming weaker. Nobody is interested in police reforms that benefit citizens.
Your opinion of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)?
I have a problem with BNS. There were no consultations. It was done without any public discussion as everybody is a stakeholder. It is a substantive law. There was no draft. Nobody knows who made the changes. A retired IPS officer sitting in Delhi was given the job. How can one man do it? It was a great opportunity as we were complaining that it was a colonial law and had to be changed. Hindi names in the new law are in violation of Article 348 of the Indian Constitution.
Article 348 says names of legislations should be in English. That is why it was earlier called Indian Penal Code. There is no provision for hate speech in the new law. Giving police custody beyond 15 days is dangerous. There are police officers who can misuse it. Legitimising handcuffing provisions is dangerous. The new law continues to use the same colonial language. Love jihad is the new word that has got into the law book now and has assumed legal sanctity. In my 35 years of service, I have never come across this word love jihad. Nothing has changed. It is a revision without vision and a lost opportunity. It is a disappointment.
There is an overall trend of rising crime, not just cybercrime, but all types religious, personal and more. What is the reason for this?
Crime is under-reported. Police often control case registrations through burking, especially for minor property crimes. Many people avoid police stations due to fear of harassment, bribes or social stigma. This leads to incomplete crime data, as seen in NCRB reports. In rapidly growing cities like Bengaluru, with a growing population, crime is bound to increase. Leaders need to push for full crime registration not as a failure of law and order, but to reflect reality and address rising issues fuelled by unemployment, poverty and consumerism.
What drives people to commit extreme acts like stabbing someone to death in a college, chopping a person to pieces, slitting someone’s throat while walking on the road, or ganging up to murder someone in a restaurant or shed?
Crimes vary widely in nature. For instance, in case of actor Darshan, his fame and influence made him feel unassailable, allowing him to torture a man to death without fear of consequences. This kind of crime stems from power and arrogance. He was even rumoured to have influenced postmortem results. On the other hand, crimes like the Dharwad stabbing fall under ‘crimes of passion’, which are not easily preventable. Some crimes, like frequent house thefts, can be reduced through surveillance, but others, such as a servant committing theft, are beyond control. Mental health plays a significant role in extreme crimes and Nimhans studies show it. Cases like dismembering a body show a severe mental disorder, indicating that crime is often a complex mix of mental, social and situational factors, requiring deeper sociological study beyond just poverty.
Recently, actor Darshan was reportedly allowed to use a phone in prison, similar to previous incidents. How can we address the issue of special treatment to certain prisoners?
This will continue, as there is no quick-fix solution. Those with money and influence will find ways to secure privileges. Bribery remains a challenge, especially when corruption in prisons is an accepted fact. Prison manuals and rules are well-written, but their effectiveness depends entirely on proper implementation. However, the root cause of issues often lies with individuals in charge. If an officer is committed, many problems can be avoided. A competent, ethical officer who takes action against corruption and upholds standards can make a significant difference. Maintaining discipline and upholding higher standards, especially in sensitive departments like the police and prisons, is crucial to prevent abuse and corruption.
Several SITs are being formed to deal with political cases, does it influence the outcome? Why are all cases going to CBI, CID or others?
In a police station, the focus on investigation cannot be exclusive. The rush, various duties that one has to deal with and the direct influence of the rich and powerful is a hindrance. CID does exclusive investigation but the department is also overburdened, so selective cases should be given. CBI is at the national level, so specialised and sensitive cases are given to it. SITs have now become a trend, people don’t have confidence in the local police. This is also done to create confidence in the law. For the Prajwal Revanna case, a women police officer was assigned to allow women to freely raise their issues. SITs are not a bad option, they do a commendable job.
How has the recruitment process in the police department progressed, following the sub-inspector scam?
There has been no recruitment in the police department. However, during my tenure, the government issued an order for the recruitment of 400 sub-inspectors, marking the highest such effort to date. If successfully completed, this would have exceeded previous records.
Some cops look at prisons as correctional centres, if there is action, human rights issues crop up and the officers’ hands are tied, the reforms have been namesake.
Sometimes, it used to be very difficult to pull up officers. I would not have the moral courage to take action against them. The system itself needs policing. There is an unholy triad -- political corruption, politicisation of administration and criminalisation of politics. Despite all these issues, officers who stick to their guns and do their jobs are brave men.
To what extent does technology influence crimes committed by juveniles in today’s society?
Technology has a minimal role, it is a human element and has many underlying issues. It needs a fine balance. Teenagers behave peculiarly. A juvenile crime needs to be dealt with differently.
Crime keeps increasing, and whenever that happens, the police and government are blamed. But prevention of crime is a responsibility that rests with society also. What should society do?
Due diligence by citizens can help prevent crime. Society’s role is to take normal responsible precautions. To prevent conventional crimes like theft, people should keep their houses locked. If there is a domestic help, keep your valuables safe. Cybercrimes can be prevented if citizens exercise caution.
Lack of basic infrastructure like footpaths makes people vulnerable to crimes like chain-snatching...
We need to give pedestrians their space. Roads should be designed keeping pedestrians in mind.
What needs to be done to bring in friendly police stations?
The term people-friendly police is a contradiction. Enforcing the law is often an unpleasant job. For instance, people hate it when they are issued a challan for not wearing a helmet. Law enforcement is a necessary evil, and while police can be friendly to an extent, enforcement of laws is rarely met with universal approval. However, there are areas where police can establish rapport with citizens, which is necessary to improve their image. There should be a balance between enforcing the law and maintaining a cordial relationship with the community. A good relationship with citizens can facilitate better policing.
Has the decline in foot patrolling resulted in a gap between police and community?
Effective policing relies on foot patrolling. While police may have many vehicles, the fundamental problem is a lack of resources. The police-population ratio, according to UN standards, is 250 police officers per lakh of population. Developed countries have even more police per capita. In Karnataka, there are only 158.3 police officers per lakh of population. No one is addressing this shortage. Policing is a manpower-intensive job.
How can we attract people to join the police force?
In a society where unemployment is high, police jobs are often seen as powerful positions. The prospect of stable employment motivates many to join the force; for every 100 openings, there are about 10,000 applications. A police job offers a fixed salary, job security and benefits, which drives people to apply.