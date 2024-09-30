FIR against MUDA plaintiff surfaces amid his battle with Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

MYSURU: RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna, who recently secured a court order to register an FIR against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA site-allotment case, has found himself in a tight spot as it has come to light that criminal charges have been filed against him for allegedly harassing a woman.
Though the woman, Lavanya, filed a complaint with the Nanjangud police on August 21, 2024, and an FIR too was registered the same day, this news started doing the rounds since Saturday late evening in the light of Krishna’s actions against Siddaramaiah.
Lavanya has alleged in her complaint that Krishna, along with other accused, attacked her, pulled her clothes, verbally abused her and issued her death threats, while she was returning home from court on July 18, 2024.
She has mentioned in the complaint that Krishna, along with her mother in-law, brother in-law and father-in-law, has been harassing her over a property dispute. This also involves claims over her husband’s death benefits and her jewellery, which is currently under litigation.
Snehamayi Krishna terms FIR against him a ‘conspiracy’
Her husband died in 2020, Lavanya stated. She mentioned in her complaint that Krishna, who is accused number 4 in the FIR, had assaulted her and made threatening remarks against her and her mother. The police have registered the case under Sections U/s 85, 126(2), 74, 352, 351(2), 79, and 3(5) of BNS. The other accused are Prabha, who is accused number 1, Siddappa (A2) and Dhaba Jayakumar (A3).
Snehamayi Krishna on Sunday vehemently denied the allegations and termed them false and a deliberate conspiracy to thwart his activism. “This is yet another attempt to suppress my fight against corruption. Even if I am jailed, my battle will continue,” he told reporters.
Meanwhile, Krishna revealed that he has written to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), seeking an investigation into large-scale corruption within the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and alleged that over Rs 5,000 crore has been misappropriated.
“I have already sent an email to ED and will submit a complaint on Monday personally. My intention is to bring to light irregularities in MUDA’s site allotment process since 2015. Deserving beneficiaries have been denied plots. I have already filed a writ petition before the court, seeking a comprehensive probe by the CBI,” he added.