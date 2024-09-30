FIR against MUDA plaintiff surfaces amid his battle with Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

MYSURU: RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna, who recently secured a court order to register an FIR against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA site-allotment case, has found himself in a tight spot as it has come to light that criminal charges have been filed against him for allegedly harassing a woman.

Though the woman, Lavanya, filed a complaint with the Nanjangud police on August 21, 2024, and an FIR too was registered the same day, this news started doing the rounds since Saturday late evening in the light of Krishna’s actions against Siddaramaiah.

Lavanya has alleged in her complaint that Krishna, along with other accused, attacked her, pulled her clothes, verbally abused her and issued her death threats, while she was returning home from court on July 18, 2024.

She has mentioned in the complaint that Krishna, along with her mother in-law, brother in-law and father-in-law, has been harassing her over a property dispute. This also involves claims over her husband’s death benefits and her jewellery, which is currently under litigation.