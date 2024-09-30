MUDA case: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's wife surrenders 14 sites allotted to her

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathy on Monday surrendered 14 sites allotted to her by the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA). In a letter to the MUDA commissioner, she said that the decision is her own. She asked the MUDA commissioner to take immediate measures to cancel the title deeds.

This came after the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Siddaramaiah, Parvathy and others in the MUDA illegal site allotment case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, at the ED’s Bengaluru zonal office.

An ECIR is similar to a First Information Report (FIR), but it is not required to be shared with the accused. It opens the doors for attachment of assets belonging to the CM and his family, besides some other coercive measures during the process of investigation.

Sources, on condition of anonymity, said the ECIR has been registered based on the FIR registered by the Mysuru unit of Karnataka Lokayukta last weekend against Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathy, his brother-in-law (Parvathy’s brother) Mallikarjuna Swamy and a former landowner — Devaraju — from whom Swamy had purchased land and gifted it to Parvathy. The Lokayukta case was filed on charges of corruption, cheating and forgery in connection with the allotment of 14 MUDA housing sites in upscale Vijayanagar area of Mysuru to Parvathy in 2021 after the original three acres 16 guntas site in down-market Kesare outside of Mysuru city limits was acquired by MUDA to develop a layout.