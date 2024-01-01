Active Covid cases reach 1,000 in Karnataka 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The total of Covid active cases in the state touched 1,000 on Sunday. Bengaluru Urban topped the list with 517 cases, followed by Mysuru 83 and Mandya 42. Of the total active cases, 943 are in home isolation.

The state also reported 229 new positive cases, but no deaths. The Health Department carried out 3,527 tests across the state of which 2,972 were RTPCR and 555 RAT. The positivity rate was 6.49%.

Since December 15, the state has sent 247 samples for Whole Genomic Sequencing (WSG) and the results of 60 have arrived till now. Of the 60 samples, 34 were identified with the new variant JN.1.

Also since December 15, the state witnessed 13 deaths in total of which three positive patients were infected with the new variant JN.1. The Health Department is awaiting the reports of the remaining samples.

CASE FILES

Positive cases on Dec 31: 229

Active cases: 1,000

22 in ICU, 35 in general

Tests done: 3,527

Deaths: 0

Positivity rate: 6.49 percent

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: The total of Covid active cases in the state touched 1,000 on Sunday. Bengaluru Urban topped the list with 517 cases, followed by Mysuru 83 and Mandya 42. Of the total active cases, 943 are in home isolation. The state also reported 229 new positive cases, but no deaths. The Health Department carried out 3,527 tests across the state of which 2,972 were RTPCR and 555 RAT. The positivity rate was 6.49%. Since December 15, the state has sent 247 samples for Whole Genomic Sequencing (WSG) and the results of 60 have arrived till now. Of the 60 samples, 34 were identified with the new variant JN.1.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Also since December 15, the state witnessed 13 deaths in total of which three positive patients were infected with the new variant JN.1. The Health Department is awaiting the reports of the remaining samples. CASE FILES Positive cases on Dec 31: 229 Active cases: 1,000 22 in ICU, 35 in general Tests done: 3,527 Deaths: 0 Positivity rate: 6.49 percent Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp