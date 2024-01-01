ASI launches restrooms, cafes for tourists in Hampi   

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

HOSAPETE: For the first time, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Hampi Circle, has launched a restroom and cafeteria service for tourists visiting Hampi. The administration also plans to provide services like a full-fledged restaurant and lodging facility.

These eateries will come up at two locations near Vijaya Vittala temple premises, and one near Ugra Narasimha Temple area. Currently, the ASI team has a small store that sells tea, coffee, tender coconut and light snacks. The team will soon provide a few rooms for temporary lodging facility for tourists.

The administration has to complete a few formalities before the services are made available to tourists. However, the holiday season and New Year celebrations has attracted many tourists, and the administration is planning to provide them snacks and beverages to enhance their travel experience.

A senior official from the ASI said that two cafeterias have opened up in Hampi to cater to tourists, and more such outlets will be opened soon. “The price range per cup of tea or coffee is between Rs 10 and Rs 20. The snacks menu includes samosa, puffs, cool drinks and water bottles. The ASI is yet to finalize the tariff for lodging facility.

Once ready, the rooms will have hygienic toilets, clean beds and other services. As per rules of ASI, the buildings were constructed in Hampi architecture style. Restaurants are being opened with the agenda of providing clean and hygienic food and room facilities for visitors,” the official added.

Nagaraj Bhat, a visitor, said the new eateries will serve visitors, especially foreigners. “It’s a welcome move by ASI and the project will support the local population as well. Hope tourists get good service,” he said.



