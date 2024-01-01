‘Being targeted to promote Yathindra in politics’: MP Pratap Simha

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Calling the arrest of his brother in the tree-felling case politically motivated, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha on Sunday said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was all out to finish off his family to pave way for the growth of his son Yathindra.

Alleging conspiracy behind the arrest, the BJP leader said Siddaramaiah wants to field his son from the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 General Elections. Addressing the media here, Pratap Simha said,

“Though my brother’s name is not mentioned in the FIR, he was arrested by putting pressure on the police. I congratulate Siddaramaiah for working hard to promote his son’s political career. This is a game being played to finish me off in the upcoming elections as I am hindering his son’s ambition of becoming an MP,” Pratap Simha added.

He further said the arrest was an attempt to divert public attention from the recent Belagavi incident where a woman was stripped naked and paraded. “The FIR did not name my brother as an accused... yet forest officials have arrested him. The CM is misleading the public. I have an aged mother and a sister. Let your family politics continue for which you are keen to finish off my family,” the MP said.

The two-time BJP MP reiterated that such actions will not hamper his political growth. “People of Kodagu and Mysuru will not let me down for any reason,” he said. “Your minister Madhu Bangarappa has been charged in a cheque bounce case... but ironically Pratap Simha’s brother is arrested. Are you going to sacrifice my family for your son’s future, sir?’’ Pratap Simha asked Siddaramaiah.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MYSURU: Calling the arrest of his brother in the tree-felling case politically motivated, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha on Sunday said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was all out to finish off his family to pave way for the growth of his son Yathindra. Alleging conspiracy behind the arrest, the BJP leader said Siddaramaiah wants to field his son from the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 General Elections. Addressing the media here, Pratap Simha said, “Though my brother’s name is not mentioned in the FIR, he was arrested by putting pressure on the police. I congratulate Siddaramaiah for working hard to promote his son’s political career. This is a game being played to finish me off in the upcoming elections as I am hindering his son’s ambition of becoming an MP,” Pratap Simha added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He further said the arrest was an attempt to divert public attention from the recent Belagavi incident where a woman was stripped naked and paraded. “The FIR did not name my brother as an accused... yet forest officials have arrested him. The CM is misleading the public. I have an aged mother and a sister. Let your family politics continue for which you are keen to finish off my family,” the MP said. The two-time BJP MP reiterated that such actions will not hamper his political growth. “People of Kodagu and Mysuru will not let me down for any reason,” he said. “Your minister Madhu Bangarappa has been charged in a cheque bounce case... but ironically Pratap Simha’s brother is arrested. Are you going to sacrifice my family for your son’s future, sir?’’ Pratap Simha asked Siddaramaiah. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp