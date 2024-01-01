Home States Karnataka

Belur court grants bail to Vikram Simha 

It can be recalled that Hassan forest officials with the help of Bengaluru police arrested Vikram in Bengaluru on Saturday night and brought him to Nandagowdnahalli for inquiry.

Published: 01st January 2024 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2024 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Vikram Simha, brother of Kodagu-Mysuru MP Pratap Simha.

By Express News Service

HASSAN: The Belur JMFC Court on Sunday granted bail to Vikram Simha, brother of Kodagu-Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, in a case of alleged felling of 125 trees on revenue land near Nandagowdanahlli village in Belur taluk of Hassan district.  

A team of forest officials produced Vikram Simha before the Senior Civil Judge Prakash Naika, who granted the bail after a 30-minute inquiry. The bail application was moved by Vikram’s lawyers Chandre-gowda and Dharmegowda.  

Earlier, Vikram was taken to HIMS Hospital in Hassan for medical examination.  Speaking to the reporters after the bail, Vikram said truth always wins. Suspecting a political conspiracy behind his arrest, Vikram said, “What mistake did I commit? I took the land on lease to cultivate ginger.

The police should issue a clarification on my arrest as I am not involved in the case.” He also has alleged that his arrest is politically motivated. Vikram said he will soon disclose the names of those trying to tarnish the image of his brother MP Pratap Simha.

It can be recalled that Hassan forest officials with the help of Bengaluru police arrested Vikram in Bengaluru on Saturday night and brought him to Nandagowdnahalli for inquiry. The State Government had suspended five forest officials and three others over felling of trees. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Belur JMFC Court Vikram Simha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp