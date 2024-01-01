Belur court grants bail to Vikram Simha 

By Express News Service

HASSAN: The Belur JMFC Court on Sunday granted bail to Vikram Simha, brother of Kodagu-Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, in a case of alleged felling of 125 trees on revenue land near Nandagowdanahlli village in Belur taluk of Hassan district.

A team of forest officials produced Vikram Simha before the Senior Civil Judge Prakash Naika, who granted the bail after a 30-minute inquiry. The bail application was moved by Vikram’s lawyers Chandre-gowda and Dharmegowda.

Earlier, Vikram was taken to HIMS Hospital in Hassan for medical examination. Speaking to the reporters after the bail, Vikram said truth always wins. Suspecting a political conspiracy behind his arrest, Vikram said, “What mistake did I commit? I took the land on lease to cultivate ginger.

The police should issue a clarification on my arrest as I am not involved in the case.” He also has alleged that his arrest is politically motivated. Vikram said he will soon disclose the names of those trying to tarnish the image of his brother MP Pratap Simha.

It can be recalled that Hassan forest officials with the help of Bengaluru police arrested Vikram in Bengaluru on Saturday night and brought him to Nandagowdnahalli for inquiry. The State Government had suspended five forest officials and three others over felling of trees.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HASSAN: The Belur JMFC Court on Sunday granted bail to Vikram Simha, brother of Kodagu-Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, in a case of alleged felling of 125 trees on revenue land near Nandagowdanahlli village in Belur taluk of Hassan district. A team of forest officials produced Vikram Simha before the Senior Civil Judge Prakash Naika, who granted the bail after a 30-minute inquiry. The bail application was moved by Vikram’s lawyers Chandre-gowda and Dharmegowda. Earlier, Vikram was taken to HIMS Hospital in Hassan for medical examination. Speaking to the reporters after the bail, Vikram said truth always wins. Suspecting a political conspiracy behind his arrest, Vikram said, “What mistake did I commit? I took the land on lease to cultivate ginger.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The police should issue a clarification on my arrest as I am not involved in the case.” He also has alleged that his arrest is politically motivated. Vikram said he will soon disclose the names of those trying to tarnish the image of his brother MP Pratap Simha. It can be recalled that Hassan forest officials with the help of Bengaluru police arrested Vikram in Bengaluru on Saturday night and brought him to Nandagowdnahalli for inquiry. The State Government had suspended five forest officials and three others over felling of trees. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp