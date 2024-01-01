Big projects 2024

By Express News Service

Tunnel Road

The future of the proposed project by Bengaluru in-charge and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is one to look forward to. The minister had even approached Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with a budget of Rs 30,000 crore. AECOM India, an international design firm, has suggested the North-South corridor between Yelahanka to Hosur Road and the East- West corridor between St Johns' Hospital to Kalyan Nagar covering 99 km. According to Shivakumar, an expression of interest was called and eight firms qualified to send feasibility reports. Experts flayed the concept.

State Education Policy

After scrapping the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) in 2023, the state government is set to introduce the State Education Policy (SEP) in February 2024. The new policy aims to give quality education to students without “saffronising or Congressising” the system said Madhu Bangarappa, Primary Education and Literacy Minister. The policy also aims to address both short and long-term challenges of the education system in the state. The 15-member SEP Commission headed by former UGC chairman Sukhdev Thorat, will present its report in February 2024.

Three Annual Exams

Major exam reforms for Classes 10 (SSLC) and 12 (PUC II) will pave the way for a new system. The implementation of the new rule will offer several chances for students to improve their scores and allow individual retention for the best out of three examinations as the final result. With this, the government for the new academic year will remove the main and supplementary exam format. Even if students fail in a few subjects, the minimum required marks will be considered as an aggregate. This step

has been taken to boost confidence among students.

Gaganyaan Mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation’s ambitious Gaganyaan Mission will see further tests in 2024 leading up to the launch of the vehicle in 2025. The project aims to demonstrate human spaceflight capability by launching a crew of three members to an orbit of 400 km for a 3-day mission and bring them back safely to earth, by landing in Indian sea waters. Out of the five major milestones planned the team accomplished two this year with Pad Abort Tests, Unmanned flights and

the ultimate manned flight lined up for the upcoming years.

NISAR

NISAR–NASA-ISRO SAR is a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) observatory being jointly developed by the two space agencies. NISAR will map the entire globe in 12 days and provide spatially and temporally consistent data for understanding changes in Earth’s ecosystems, ice mass, vegetation biomass, sea level rise, groundwater and natural hazards including earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanoes and landslides. The NISAR observatory will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre(SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota in the first quarter of the year 2024 and the science community as well as all the nations will benefit from the data.

HSRP plates

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has mandated affixing High-Security Number Plates (HSRP) number plates in all old vehicles registered before April 2019. One of the main reasons for making HSRP mandatory is to prevent misuse of vehicles by changing the number plates by easily removing them. November 17 was the earlier deadline fixed by the transport department, which has now been extended to February 17, 2024, as a majority of vehicle owners are yet to change them. There are around two crore old vehicles in the state and they have to get HSRP before February 17.

Mekedatu and Upper Bhadra Projects

As the state government is in dispute with Tamil Nadu over sharing of Cauvery River water, the Deputy Chief Minister, who is also, water resources minister, DK Shivakumar, recently met, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, seeking clearance for the Mekedattu project, to construct a dam on Cauvery River to store 67 tmcft of water. He also asked the Centre to issue a gazette notification to declare Upper Krishna and Upper Bhadra projects, the long pending project of the state government, as central projects.

Cauvery water supply to peripheral areas

The Rs 5,500 cr project to supply drinking water to 110 villages on Bengaluru’s periphery, funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency, will start from May 2024. The Cauvery Water Supply Stage-V project will provide 775 MLD to villages in Mahadevapura, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bommanahalli, Dasarahalli, Yelahanka, K R Puram and Byatarayanapura. Ten tmcft of Cauvery water was already sanctioned a decade ago to ensure supply for it. Half of these villages receive water once in a week at present. It will improve water supply to these areas.

Namma Metro line to Electronics City

After missing multiple deadlines, the Reach-5 line between R V Road and Bommasandra via Electronics City is set to commission in 2024. Civil works and stations are almost completed but train set for trial runs, based on driverless technology, are yet to arrive from China. In addition, the Detailed Project Report for Metro Phase-3 line estimated to cost Rs 16,041 crore is expected to get Centre’s clearance in early 2024. The State government approved the same on November 18, 2022. It will run to 44.65 km and comprise of two elevated corridors with 31 Metro stations.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Tunnel Road The future of the proposed project by Bengaluru in-charge and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is one to look forward to. The minister had even approached Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with a budget of Rs 30,000 crore. AECOM India, an international design firm, has suggested the North-South corridor between Yelahanka to Hosur Road and the East- West corridor between St Johns' Hospital to Kalyan Nagar covering 99 km. According to Shivakumar, an expression of interest was called and eight firms qualified to send feasibility reports. Experts flayed the concept. State Education Policygoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); After scrapping the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) in 2023, the state government is set to introduce the State Education Policy (SEP) in February 2024. The new policy aims to give quality education to students without “saffronising or Congressising” the system said Madhu Bangarappa, Primary Education and Literacy Minister. The policy also aims to address both short and long-term challenges of the education system in the state. The 15-member SEP Commission headed by former UGC chairman Sukhdev Thorat, will present its report in February 2024. Three Annual Exams Major exam reforms for Classes 10 (SSLC) and 12 (PUC II) will pave the way for a new system. The implementation of the new rule will offer several chances for students to improve their scores and allow individual retention for the best out of three examinations as the final result. With this, the government for the new academic year will remove the main and supplementary exam format. Even if students fail in a few subjects, the minimum required marks will be considered as an aggregate. This step has been taken to boost confidence among students. Gaganyaan Mission The Indian Space Research Organisation’s ambitious Gaganyaan Mission will see further tests in 2024 leading up to the launch of the vehicle in 2025. The project aims to demonstrate human spaceflight capability by launching a crew of three members to an orbit of 400 km for a 3-day mission and bring them back safely to earth, by landing in Indian sea waters. Out of the five major milestones planned the team accomplished two this year with Pad Abort Tests, Unmanned flights and the ultimate manned flight lined up for the upcoming years. NISAR NISAR–NASA-ISRO SAR is a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) observatory being jointly developed by the two space agencies. NISAR will map the entire globe in 12 days and provide spatially and temporally consistent data for understanding changes in Earth’s ecosystems, ice mass, vegetation biomass, sea level rise, groundwater and natural hazards including earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanoes and landslides. The NISAR observatory will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre(SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota in the first quarter of the year 2024 and the science community as well as all the nations will benefit from the data. HSRP plates The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has mandated affixing High-Security Number Plates (HSRP) number plates in all old vehicles registered before April 2019. One of the main reasons for making HSRP mandatory is to prevent misuse of vehicles by changing the number plates by easily removing them. November 17 was the earlier deadline fixed by the transport department, which has now been extended to February 17, 2024, as a majority of vehicle owners are yet to change them. There are around two crore old vehicles in the state and they have to get HSRP before February 17. Mekedatu and Upper Bhadra Projects As the state government is in dispute with Tamil Nadu over sharing of Cauvery River water, the Deputy Chief Minister, who is also, water resources minister, DK Shivakumar, recently met, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, seeking clearance for the Mekedattu project, to construct a dam on Cauvery River to store 67 tmcft of water. He also asked the Centre to issue a gazette notification to declare Upper Krishna and Upper Bhadra projects, the long pending project of the state government, as central projects. Cauvery water supply to peripheral areas The Rs 5,500 cr project to supply drinking water to 110 villages on Bengaluru’s periphery, funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency, will start from May 2024. The Cauvery Water Supply Stage-V project will provide 775 MLD to villages in Mahadevapura, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bommanahalli, Dasarahalli, Yelahanka, K R Puram and Byatarayanapura. Ten tmcft of Cauvery water was already sanctioned a decade ago to ensure supply for it. Half of these villages receive water once in a week at present. It will improve water supply to these areas. Namma Metro line to Electronics City After missing multiple deadlines, the Reach-5 line between R V Road and Bommasandra via Electronics City is set to commission in 2024. Civil works and stations are almost completed but train set for trial runs, based on driverless technology, are yet to arrive from China. In addition, the Detailed Project Report for Metro Phase-3 line estimated to cost Rs 16,041 crore is expected to get Centre’s clearance in early 2024. The State government approved the same on November 18, 2022. It will run to 44.65 km and comprise of two elevated corridors with 31 Metro stations. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp