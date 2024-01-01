Home States Karnataka

City rings in New Year with revelry

Published: 01st January 2024 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2024 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

A sea of people gathers on Brigade Road on Sunday night to usher in the New Year. Above: Police try to control the crowd | Shashidhar Byrappa, Allen Egenues J

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The New Year was welcomed with a bang in Bengaluru with thousands of revellers gathering on Brigade Road on Sunday night to bid goodbye to 2023, as the clock ticked down to 2024.

Pubs and restaurants across the city, especially in key areas including Church Street, Brigade Road, Koramangala, Indiranagar and Whitefield, were abuzz with excitement as people gathered to celebrate the New Year with friends and family. Shops across the city were crowded with people making last-minute purchases to gift their loved ones.

While a few renowned hotel chains hosted an intimate New Year dinner instead of the club party night, amid the rising number of Covid cases, a few ditched the street revelry for a homebound celebration, tapping into festive feels with food delivery apps that were in huge demand.  

Stringent security measures were in place to avert any untoward incidents at places like Brigade Road, MG Road, Church Street, St. Mark’s Road, Koramangala, Indiranagar and Whitefield. Over 300 temporary CCTVs installed every 50 metre, women safety islands at key hubs, and an increased presence of police force with 18 IPS officers overseeing security ensured safety and security of large gatherings. Ten drone cameras, covering a 2km radius, were also deployed to avoid any untoward incident.

In light of the celebrations, the city traffic police implemented multiple checkpoints for drunk driving. Flyovers, except those on the international airport road, were closed by the police as a precautionary measure.

