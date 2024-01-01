Class eight girl’s project helps save stream in Madikeri

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: An honest effort from an eighth grade girl of the government school at Kodagarahalli of Suntikoppa in Kodagu district has helped preserve a local stream.

The work for her science project has now earned the respect of the district administration and district police, who have ordered that CCTV cameras be installed to prevent dumping of waste near the stream.

Shreesha AS, daughter of Suntikoppa residents Shiju and Sandhya, is a student of the Kodagarahalli Suntikoppa Nadu Government High School. She was nominated to represent the school at the 31st National Children’s Science Convention, where she won the ‘Young Scientist’ recognition for her presentation -- ‘Pollution across river banks’.

While a majority of science projects are done using the internet, Shreesha went a step ahead, and did a real world project. With the help from her father, she visited the stream near her locality to collect inputs for her project. She surveyed the Haraduru stream, collected details about its importance to the locality. She recorded sound bytes from local residents and learnt that the stream has been the lifeline of the locality for ages.

Staff deployed near stream to stop littering

The survey, however, also introduced her to the sad state of affairs of the stream where she found loads of plastic and other garbage dumped by its banks. From coffee pulping to plastic waste, the stream was being polluted by a few locals and tourists who visited the spot.

Shreesha compiled the story and submitted a report on the pitiable condition of the water body to the district administration, district police and the local panchayat. Her efforts persuaded SP K Ramarajan to deploy the staff near the stream to stop littering. Further, the administration has ordered the local body to install CCTVs to control garbage dumping at its banks. With the help from her classmates, Shreesha also led an awareness campaign across the locality even as residents were urged to take responsibility in preserving the stream.

