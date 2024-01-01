Ram temple opening a BJP stunt ahead of LS polls: Minister Sudhakar

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA:“BJP indulges in gimmicks before every Lok Sabha election. While in 2019, the Pulwama attack and subsequent fake surgical strike helped BJP win the general elections, now it is Ram Mandir and Ram’s photo that the saffron party is trying to exploit.

People in this country are religious and BJP is playing on that sentiment,” said Health Minister D Sudhakar, here on Sunday.

“But people, of late, have realised the stunts played by BJP after the Pulwama attack. People cannot be fooled every time. They clearly know that Ram temple is being inaugurated with the eye on the Lok Sabha elections. I am confident that people will vote responsibly this time,” he added.

“I too have given money and bricks for the construction of Ram Mandir. Lord Ram is revered by all. There is no need to create a division in society over it,” he said.

On the alliance of JDS with BJP for the Lok Sabha elections, he asked its state president HD Kumaraswamy whether his secular credentials have vanished. “When it happened, Kumaraswamy had questioned the reality of the Pulwama attack. Now, he has allied with the BJP. Let him reply to his earlier statement,” he added.

