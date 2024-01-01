Home States Karnataka

Social worker persists, gets BBMP to remove cables, posters from trees

Finally, on December 17 this year, the Canopy dept staff of Dasarahalli came and removed all the cables, he added.

Published: 01st January 2024 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2024 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Council. (File photo| EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU : The push to dismantle cables all across the city may have started recently. For social worker Anil Kumar Janardhanan, it began over three years ago when he began bombarding civic authorities with letters seeking the removal of at least ten such cables entwined around a tree in  Jalahalli West. His efforts finally bore fruit when they were removed recently.

This 56-year-old retired mechanical worker, who actively pursues social causes, told TNIE, “This specific tree on Subroto Mukherjee Road is at least 40 years old, and I remember seeing it since childhood. Tonnes of cables were dumped on it over the years. I wrote to BBMP over three years ago, and they told me to approach the forest department. The latter told me to write to the Canopy department of BBMP. I did that too. I  have written many letters to all of them.”

Finally, on December 17 this year, the Canopy dept staff of Dasarahalli came and removed all the cables, he added. “I am so relieved and at peace that the tree is free of its huge burden,” he adds. A regular walker at Pipeline Park on SM Road, Anil Kumar has ensured that posters and advertisements nailed on to around 500 trees stretching along 3km were also removed by BBMP during the past two years. 

