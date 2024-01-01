‘Why will they arrest without any reason?’: CM on Vikram Simha's arrest 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday justified the Forest Department’s action against Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha’s brother Vikram Simha, who was arrested in a case related to felling trees.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the CM said that those who violated the law will be arrested. “Why will they arrest without any reason?” the CM said responding to the BJP MP’s allegation that he was targeted for political reasons. Siddaramaiah said innocent persons will not face any trouble in the Congress regime and action will be taken according to the law against those violate it. Forest Department officials had arrested Vikram for allegedly felling 126 trees without permission. The BJP MP and his brother alleged that they were being targeted for political reasons.

The CM said he will be visiting New Delhi on January 4 to meet the party’s Central leaders to discuss preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Not against Ram mandir: CM

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said they are not against the Ram mandir being built in Ayodhya. “We are not against it. We are for Ram temple. Don’t we build Ram temples in our villages? We are happy they are building the temple in Ayodhya,” the chief minister added.

