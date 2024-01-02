Home States Karnataka

19,392 registered so far for Yuva Nidhi scheme: Karnataka Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil

 The registration for Yuva Nidhi, the Congress’ fifth guarantee scheme, was launched in Bengaluru on December 26.

Published: 02nd January 2024 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2024 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar and Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil during the launch of the Yuva Nidhi scheme in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | Express)

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar and Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil during the launch of the Yuva Nidhi scheme in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)

By Ramakrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: As many as 19, 392 youth have registered for the Yuva Nidhi scheme in the last seven days (December 26, 2023, to January 1, 2024) across Karnataka, Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Sharan Prakash Patil told TNIE.

The registration for Yuva Nidhi, the Congress’ fifth guarantee scheme, was launched in Bengaluru on December 26.

Under Yuva Nidhi, youth who remained unemployed after completing their graduation and diploma in 2023 will get a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 and Rs 1,500, respectively, for two years or till they get employment. The money will be credited to the beneficiaries on January 12 (Vivekananda Jayanti). Dr Patil said about 1 lakh youth are expected to register for the scheme and a similar number is likely to participate in the launch programme in Shivamogga on January 12.

About 5 lakh youth have been identified as eligible beneficiaries. The applicants must be residents of Karnataka and they must have passed their degree or diploma in the academic year 2022-23. The eligible beneficiaries will receive monthly assistance in their bank accounts directly via Direct Bank Transfer (DBT), Dr Patil elaborated. 

The youth fulfilling the conditions can register their name through the Seve Sindhu Portal, or by visiting their nearest Karnataka One/Bengaluru One, Grama One or Bapuji Seva Kendras, Dr Patil said.  With the launch of Yuva Nidhi, the Congress government in Karnataka will fulfil all the five guarantees promised to the public at the time of the election campaign, the minister concluded. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Yuva Nidhi scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp