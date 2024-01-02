19,392 registered so far for Yuva Nidhi scheme: Karnataka Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil

Ramakrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: As many as 19, 392 youth have registered for the Yuva Nidhi scheme in the last seven days (December 26, 2023, to January 1, 2024) across Karnataka, Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Sharan Prakash Patil told TNIE.

The registration for Yuva Nidhi, the Congress’ fifth guarantee scheme, was launched in Bengaluru on December 26.

Under Yuva Nidhi, youth who remained unemployed after completing their graduation and diploma in 2023 will get a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 and Rs 1,500, respectively, for two years or till they get employment. The money will be credited to the beneficiaries on January 12 (Vivekananda Jayanti). Dr Patil said about 1 lakh youth are expected to register for the scheme and a similar number is likely to participate in the launch programme in Shivamogga on January 12.

About 5 lakh youth have been identified as eligible beneficiaries. The applicants must be residents of Karnataka and they must have passed their degree or diploma in the academic year 2022-23. The eligible beneficiaries will receive monthly assistance in their bank accounts directly via Direct Bank Transfer (DBT), Dr Patil elaborated.

The youth fulfilling the conditions can register their name through the Seve Sindhu Portal, or by visiting their nearest Karnataka One/Bengaluru One, Grama One or Bapuji Seva Kendras, Dr Patil said. With the launch of Yuva Nidhi, the Congress government in Karnataka will fulfil all the five guarantees promised to the public at the time of the election campaign, the minister concluded.

