BJP MLA Somashekar meets Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Lok Sabha elections just a few months away, BJP MLA from Yeshwantpur ST Somashekar continues to meet Congress leaders in Karnataka fuelling speculation of his return to the Grand Old Party. The MLA called on DK Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, at the latter’s residence in Bengaluru on Monday.

According to an informed source, Somashekar has been insisting that former Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda contest from Bengaluru North Lok Sabha constituency from BJP. If the BJP fields former minister CT Ravi, Somashekar is unlikely to back him and instead support the Congress, the source said. He is also lobbying for his son Nishanth to be the candidate, the source added.

“A few BJP leaders meet Shivakumar in the dark escaping media glare. But I am meeting him without any hesitation which gets highlighted in the media,” Somashekar said while speaking to reporters after meeting Shivakumar.

Recently, the MLA had called on Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara at the latter’s residence along with former minister Shivaram Hebbar. The duo, along with MLC H Vishwanath, had sparked a row when they dined with Congress leaders after the Congress Legislature Party meeting in Belagavi recently. Karnataka BJP state BY Vijayendra had sought an explanation from the duo.

Hebbar has been an aspirant for the Uttarka Kannada LS seat from the Congress. Hebbar and Somashekar had quit Congress and joined the BJP in 2019 to help Yediyurappa form the government. “If the incumbent BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde does not want to contest the upcoming LS polls, the BJP will find it difficult to find an alternative candidate. Hebbar as a Congress candidate can capitalise on this vacuum,” observed a political analyst.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: With Lok Sabha elections just a few months away, BJP MLA from Yeshwantpur ST Somashekar continues to meet Congress leaders in Karnataka fuelling speculation of his return to the Grand Old Party. The MLA called on DK Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, at the latter’s residence in Bengaluru on Monday. According to an informed source, Somashekar has been insisting that former Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda contest from Bengaluru North Lok Sabha constituency from BJP. If the BJP fields former minister CT Ravi, Somashekar is unlikely to back him and instead support the Congress, the source said. He is also lobbying for his son Nishanth to be the candidate, the source added. “A few BJP leaders meet Shivakumar in the dark escaping media glare. But I am meeting him without any hesitation which gets highlighted in the media,” Somashekar said while speaking to reporters after meeting Shivakumar.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Recently, the MLA had called on Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara at the latter’s residence along with former minister Shivaram Hebbar. The duo, along with MLC H Vishwanath, had sparked a row when they dined with Congress leaders after the Congress Legislature Party meeting in Belagavi recently. Karnataka BJP state BY Vijayendra had sought an explanation from the duo. Hebbar has been an aspirant for the Uttarka Kannada LS seat from the Congress. Hebbar and Somashekar had quit Congress and joined the BJP in 2019 to help Yediyurappa form the government. “If the incumbent BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde does not want to contest the upcoming LS polls, the BJP will find it difficult to find an alternative candidate. Hebbar as a Congress candidate can capitalise on this vacuum,” observed a political analyst. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp