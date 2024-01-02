Congress government’s guarantee schemes have helped reduce severity of drought on people: Karnataka CM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On day one of 2024, CM Siddaramaiah met senior officials and asked them to work effectively, telling them that 2024 will be a promising year. He claimed that the Congress government’s guarantee schemes have helped reduce the severity of drought on people, especially farmers.

After exchanging New Year greetings with the chief secretary, additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries on Monday at his home office Krishna, Siddaramaiah said, “The state has lost crops valued at over Rs 35,000 crore spread across 48 lakh hectares because of drought. The relief from the government will not be sufficient if nature does not support us. We are facing this situation because of climate change. We shall pray to God for good showers,” he added.

“Over 60% of people are dependent on agriculture. It is because of our guarantees that the severity of drought is less on people. Poor families have gained purchasing power,” he said. “People have chosen us for the development of the state, while the government has chosen bureaucrats for effective implementation of schemes,” he told the officials. The CM urged the officials to work as per people’s expectations.

