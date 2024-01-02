Drought in Karnataka may lead to more man-animal conflict in state   

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: Karnataka is facing a drought and as a result, over 30 per cent of the forest areas have been damaged or are suffering due to lack of water, especially in the dry forest areas. The state Forest Department feels that the increase in man-animal conflict this year is due to the drought situation. To avoid such incidents in Ballari district and other parts of the state, the government has launched a Rapid Response Team (RRT).

As per the data from the forest department, over 43,300 sqkm of forest which is usually evergreen forest has been damaged in fire. The areas in North Karnataka and Kalyana Karnataka have large patches of dry deciduous forest areas where the department will be concentrating on bringing down the tension between humans and wildlife, and will also prepare to fight fire incidents.

Sandip Suryawanshi, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Ballari, said trees have been damaged in Ballari district and other parts of the state in 40 per cent of the forest area due to drought. “Ballari district has 65,000 hectares of forest area. The green cover in nearly 25,000 hectares of area has been damaged due to lack of water and rainfall. Both rainfall and drought are natural processes, but compared to the last few years, the state has not received enough rainfall this year. In Ballari district, 60 per cent less rainfall was reported this year,” the officer explained.

“If the drought situation peaks, it will affect the animal life cycle and wild animals tend to move out, especially in search of water, and end up coming near villages. To avoid such incidents and be responsive to animal sightings in human areas, the Ballari Forest Department has launched a Rapid Response Team(RRT). Three teams have been formed in total. While two are based in Sandur, one is in Ballari forest range,” he added.

Another senior forest official said that the RRT teams have dedicated kits including fireproof jackets, nets and other materials.

“This year the department is ready to save the forest from fire incidents. But if animals enter villages, the residents must inform the nearest forest point as soon as possible,” he said.

