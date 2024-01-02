Karnataka government opens premium liquor boutique in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a first, the Karnataka government has opened a premium liquor boutique at Basaveshwara Nagar in Bengaluru on par with high-end private outlets. This is an upgraded version of the existing MSIL outlet.

According to an official from MSIL, this liquor boutique will have all brands under one roof. The government has plans to open 200 such outlets across the state, including 20 in Bengaluru. “The ambience gives a sense of luxury liquor outlet with trained staff to attend to customers,” he said.

Manojkumar, MD of MSIL, who launched the premium outlet on Thimmaiah Road in Basaveshwara Nagar, said the outlet has been designed keeping in mind the contemporary trends to provide a better customer experience.

“This is part of MSIL’s plan to expand its market share by reaching out to a wider range of customers by making available premium liquor brands at its retail outlets,” he said.

Similar boutiques will be opened on Dr Rajkumar Road, RPC Layout and Vijayanagar in Bengaluru in the coming days. Work on upgrading MSIL outlets at Shivananda Circle, Varthur, Kengeri Upanagar, Maruthi Seva Nagar, Hanumanth Nagar, and Doddanekkelli. These outlets are expected to be reopened within a few months, Manoj said.

MSIL owns 1,029 liquor outlets across the state. The plan to upgrade 200 outlets has been finalised under the guidance of Industries Minister MB Patil who is also the chairman of MSIL, to provide customers an experience similar to what they get in malls. Outlets being upgraded will be given a corporate touch, Manojkumar said.

He said MSIL aims to increase its transactions by around 40% to touch Rs 4,000 crore during the current year.

In addition to refurbishing the liquor outlets, MSIL aims to achieve a target of Rs 10,000 crore transactions through chit fund. It also has plans to open franchise outlets to sell stationery items and launch 10 mega pharmacy stores.

Liquor worth 3000 crore rupees sold in December

The Excise Department registered liquor sales of Rs 3,000 crore in December 2023, which is Rs 400 crore more than the corresponding month last year. The average monthly liquor sale in the state is around

Rs 2,500 crore.

