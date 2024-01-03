Home States Karnataka

At 852 tonnes, Karnataka Soaps & Detergents sees record production

In a bid to expand the market for its products, KSDL has taken several measures, including introducing three shifts of work in the detergents production section instead of the earlier single shift.

Published: 03rd January 2024

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: State-owned Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) manufactured 852 tonnes of detergents valued at Rs 123.42 crore in December 2023, marking the highest production in the past 40 years. In a bid to expand the market for its products, KSDL has taken several measures, including introducing three shifts of work in the detergents production section instead of the earlier single shift.

Besides, the number of machines deployed for making detergents has been increased to three in place of one that was previously used to operate, read a statement issued by the office of Industries Minister MB Patil.  

These steps have been taken to make KSDL competitive and profitable similar to leading private players. Earlier, the primary focus was on the marketing of soaps. But, a few months ago it was decided to concentrate on expanding the market presence for detergents also and this has yielded an inspiring result, Patil stated. It had posted a profit of Rs 118 during the previous year.

So far, it has seen transactions worth Rs 1,171.07 crore in the nine months of the current fiscal. Patil has expressed confidence that KSDL will reach the target of Rs 1,404 crore set for the year 2023-24. 

