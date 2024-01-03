Home States Karnataka

Karnataka man chops off Anganwadi worker's nose after her kids plucked his flowers

Published: 03rd January 2024 03:21 PM

accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo |AP)

By PTI

BELAGAVI: A middle-aged man chopped off the nose of an anganwadi worker in a fit of anger after her children plucked flowers from his garden, police said here on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Tuesday at Basurte village in Belagavi district.

The accused Kalyani More picked up a fight with the worker Sugandha More (50) and chopped off her nose.

A profusely bleeding Sugandha was admitted to a hospital where her condition is said to be critical.

Police have launched a manhunt for the accused who is at large.

