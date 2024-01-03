Karnataka minister takes stock of Covid-19 preparedness; districts to set aside 50 beds

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Dr Sharanprakash Patil on Tuesday said the central government has given 30,000 Covid-19 vaccines to Karnataka and all precautionary measures have been taken to ensure there is no shortage. He also issued orders to reserve 50 beds for Covid-19 patients in all districts.

The minister was speaking at Vikasa Soudha, where a meeting was held to review preparedness for the new variant JN.1, with heads of various hospitals under the jurisdiction of the Medical Education department, chairman of Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee and various other officials, including heads of 99 medical institutions and 10 super speciality hospitals in the state.

Taking note of the current bed capacity, Patil informed reporters that there are a total of 18,141 beds in medical colleges, 10,000 in government hospitals and 11,500 in hospitals that come under the Health and Family Welfare department.

“Variant JN.1 infection is gradually decreasing in Kerala. Though WHO and many health experts have stated that the JN.1 sub-variant is unlikely to cause serious health problems, I’ve instructed officials to be vigilant, take precautionary measures and create awareness,” he said.

Dr Patil added that every eligible person in the state need not take the Covid-19 vaccine. “Those who are 60 years and above, suffering from chronic disease and who missed their doses will be allowed to take the vaccine from Wednesday,” he said, adding that the government has not issued any directives for new vaccines.

The minister also took stock of the availability of medicines, oxygen cylinders, beds, ICU beds, ventilators and other equipment. On deaths in the state, Dr Patil denied Covid-19 as the cause. He said the patients were suffering from various diseases. “Nine out of 10 people were suffering from heart, kidney and other ailments, and one person from Mangaluru was alcoholic and was not vaccinated,” Patil explained.

Dr CN Manjunath, director, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research and a member of the advisory committee, said, “The JN.1 variant is a virus of interest and not a virus of concern. Precautions need to be taken, especially for people with comorbidities. Those with symptoms should get them checked. The state is well prepared, there is no need to panic.”

