Raman Research Institute winds up platinum jubilee celebrations

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (independent charge), Ministry of Science and Technology, said India’s growth will be technology-driven, and recent science success stories have accelerated the country’s ascent to Amrit Kaal in 2047. He suggested that scientists and scientific institutions must integrate and work for the country’s collective growth.

The minister was speaking at the closing ceremony of the platinum jubilee celebrations of Raman Research Institute (RRI) on Tuesday.

The institute organised several international and national conferences, workshops, scientific talks by eminent scientists, colloquia and other activities to celebrate 75 years of the institute’s scientific journey.

“Chandrayaan-3, Aditya L1 and the recent XPoSat mission, in which scientists from RRI were involved, are all India’s science success stories that have convinced the world of our scientific capabilities. The ascent of India’s growth has already started,” emphasised Dr Singh.

Dr Anil Kakodkar, Chancellor, Homi Bhabha National Institute, and former chairman, Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) said, “Today, the bigger driver is research-led industries, where frontier research penetrates industrial operations. I look forward to an India where industries are churning out research-led products which are ahead of time. And this is where institutions like RRI can make a big difference."

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (independent charge), Ministry of Science and Technology, said India’s growth will be technology-driven, and recent science success stories have accelerated the country’s ascent to Amrit Kaal in 2047. He suggested that scientists and scientific institutions must integrate and work for the country’s collective growth. The minister was speaking at the closing ceremony of the platinum jubilee celebrations of Raman Research Institute (RRI) on Tuesday. The institute organised several international and national conferences, workshops, scientific talks by eminent scientists, colloquia and other activities to celebrate 75 years of the institute’s scientific journey.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Chandrayaan-3, Aditya L1 and the recent XPoSat mission, in which scientists from RRI were involved, are all India’s science success stories that have convinced the world of our scientific capabilities. The ascent of India’s growth has already started,” emphasised Dr Singh. Dr Anil Kakodkar, Chancellor, Homi Bhabha National Institute, and former chairman, Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) said, “Today, the bigger driver is research-led industries, where frontier research penetrates industrial operations. I look forward to an India where industries are churning out research-led products which are ahead of time. And this is where institutions like RRI can make a big difference." Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp