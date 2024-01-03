Home States Karnataka

When Advani is ignored, no invite for Siddaramaiah not an issue: Savadi

Savadi went on to say that RSS leaders had collected Rs 10 lakh from him as donation for the temple in the past.

Laxman Savadi

Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: In a veiled attack against the top RSS and BJP leadership, former DyCM Laxman Savadi has said when the real architect of the Ram Mandir movement, LK Advani, has been asked not to attend the consecration of the temple in Ayodhya on January 22, the issue of CM Siddaramaiah not being invited is not an issue.

“BJP always says ‘Hindu, Hindu’ only before elections. And when it wins the election, the party leaders say we are mundhu (in front) and you (others) are hindu (behind),” Savadi said in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

“Everyone was approached by them (BJP leadership) when donations were collected to build the Ram Mandir, but no one is being remembered by them when the temple is ready for inauguration now,” he charged.

Savadi went on to say that RSS leaders had collected Rs 10 lakh from him as donation for the temple in the past.  

“Now there is no invitation for anybody. Everything in BJP is a kind of one-man army these days. What morality does the BJP have to ask Advani not to attend the inauguration when the entire credit for creating the Ram Mandir should actually go to him,” he added.

